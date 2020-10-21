Menu
FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone's Election Debate will be livestreamed on this website at 6.30pm tomorrow (October 22).
News

FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s Election Debate tomorrow

Darryn Nufer
21st Oct 2020 5:30 PM

GLADSTONE candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head in The Observer’s virtual Election Debate tomorrow (October 22).

Livestreamed on The Observer website and free to view, the leading candidates will be asked the questions that matter on the issues which are important to our community.

The debate will be a must-watch event ahead of residents heading to the ballot boxes on October 31.

Gladstone’s Election Debate will be livestreamed at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 22.

Stay tuned to The Observer website and digital platforms for all of the latest news in the lead up to the election.

