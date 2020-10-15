Menu
Gladstone's Election Debate will be livestreamed on The Observer’s website next Thursday evening and is free to view.
FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s election debate livestreamed

Darryn Nufer
15th Oct 2020 5:39 PM

GLADSTONE candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head in The Observer’s virtual Election Debate on October 22.

Livestreamed on The Observer website and free to view, the leading candidates will be asked the questions that matter on the issues which are important to our community.

The debate will be a must-watch event ahead of residents heading to the ballot boxes on October 31.

Gladstone’s Election Debate will be livestreamed at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 22.

Stay tuned to The Observer website and digital platforms for all of the latest news in the lead up to the election.

