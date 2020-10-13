Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

‘Free the refugees’: Protesters come for PM again

by Sophie Chirgwin, Michael Wray
13th Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Protesters have crowded the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where Scott Morrison is due to visit today.

The Prime Minister is expected to join LNP leader Deb Frecklington today for a Leaders Lunch along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin, who yesterday took responsibility for ambushing and vandalising Mr Morrison's car at UQ, have filmed themselves live on Facebook with flags and megaphones.

The protesters are chanting "free the refugees" in reference to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

There is also a strong union presence surrounding the entrance led by the ETU and United Workers.

ETU boss Peter Ong has been leading anti-LNP chants from the crowd of about 150 waving posters attacking the scaling back of JobKeeper.

Other signs say to "put the LNP last" while they are chanting "no to job cuts".

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks refugees scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Loris Doessel

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Loris Doessel

        Politics Meet the candidates who are opposing the incumbent Colin Boyce in this year’s State election.

        UPDATE: Teen injured in beach rollover still in hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teen injured in beach rollover still in hospital

        News The boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on the weekend in a serious condition.

        Pile of books set on fire next to paint shop

        Premium Content Pile of books set on fire next to paint shop

        News Fire and Emergency Services were called to a reports of a vegetation fire in...

        CQ hwy closed twice after truck rollover

        Premium Content CQ hwy closed twice after truck rollover

        News Two tow trucks were required to remove the truck and remaining debris from the...