Free sushi is on offer for people in quarantine in Gladstone. Pic Peter Wallis
News

Free sushi for people in quarantine

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Mar 2020 11:28 AM
THE owner of a new sushi shop in Gladstone is offering free rolls to people who are stuck in isolation.

Rice to Meet You owner Jason Gao said he wanted to do his part to help those who couldn’t leave their homes.

“People are suffering and have no food,” Mr Gao said.

After 6pm when the shop closes, Mr Gao himself will deliver four rolls of sushi to anyone who has been put into quarantine due to overseas travel or medical advice in Gladstone.

So far 10 people have taken advantage of the offer, which Mr Gao said would continue into the foreseeable future.

“Our shop could be shut down tomorrow,” he said.

“Compared to before this happened, we lost about half our sales.”

To take advantage of the offer, call or text 0403 079 005, or send a message via the Rice to Meet you Gladstone Facebook page.

gladstone businesses gladstone sushi quarantine sushi
Gladstone Observer

