FAST food giant Subway are at it again and it's not even World Sandwich Day.

For tomorrow only (December 2), Subway's three Gladstone stores will give you a free footlong sub when you purchase another footlong.

Margriet Hill, Subway sandwich artist at the valley shopping centre store. Julia Bartrim

Stores at Gladsone Valley, Clinton and the NightOwl centre are participating in the promotion.

The three Gladstone stores have recently changed owners after their future was up in the air earlier this year.