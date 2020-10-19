FREE STORY: Gladstone’s election debate looms

FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone's Election Debate will be livestreamed on this website on Thursday at 6.30pm.

GLADSTONE candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head in The Observer’s virtual Election Debate on Thursday.

Livestreamed on The Observer website and free to view, the leading candidates will be asked the questions that matter on the issues which are important to our community.

The debate will be a must-watch event ahead of residents heading to the ballot boxes on October 31.

Gladstone’s Election Debate will be livestreamed at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 22.

Stay tuned to The Observer website and digital platforms for all of the latest news in the lead up to the election.

