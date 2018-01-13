Free skills training for job seekers

Gaining a hospitality skill set can put you in good stead for many jobs.

ARE you looking for work? Would you like training in the field of hospitality or engineering?

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited has received funding to provide two training and employability programs with the first intake starting in February.

Participants can complete a Cert II in Hospitality or a Cert II in Engineering.

The programs have been funded under the Queensland Government Skilling Queenslanders for Work program so there is no cost.

The programs are designed to give participants relevant industry work experience to help further career opportunities.

They are designed with the needs of the business community in mind - aiming to partner skills with available jobs.

GAGAL states its goal is to help people to expand their career possibilities to ensure they can find and keep work long term.

GAGAL CEO Leigh Zimmerlie said she was thrilled the organisation was able to offer these opportunities and that the programs were ideal for people seeking to re-enter the workforce especially those ineligible for federal employment services or assistance.

Both programs will include foundation and employability skills, work experience, individual support and case management and individual and group mentoring.

Additional support will be available for those facing significant barriers to learning and employment.

Limited places are available. For inquiries phone Jodie Luce on 0488179483 or email programs@gagal.com.au