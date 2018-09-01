Free signs may mean difference between life and death

SIGN UP: Gladstone Regional Council is giving out free reflective road signs to rural property owners.

RURAL property owners are being urged to help speed up emergency response times by taking advantage of free reflective road address signs available from the council.

The reflective signs are being handed out to residents who need to replace deteriorating or hard-to-read signs, as well as those who do not have one.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said road address signs were vital to help emergency services easily identify properties.

"Having a reflective address sign... at the front of rural properties is a key element in ensuring unnecessary delays are avoided," Cr Burnett said.

"When responding to an emergency incident it is vitally important that emergency services respondents can easily identify a property.

"All rural properties with a dwelling are issued with a rural address from council upon request and to new sites as they are developed."

The offer comes after Agnes Water/ Seventeen Seventy Ambulance Station's Josie Meng contacted the council to advise the number of signs in disrepair. Calliope paramedics put out a similar call in February after ambulance drivers were unable to find the right property from the road.

Clearly numbered properties will also help rural fire fighters to identify rural properties in a bushfire emergency.

Residents will need to supply their own star picket to display numbers.

To request a reflective rural road address sign, contact the council on 49700700 or find the application form at gladstone.qld.gov.au/forms.