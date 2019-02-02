Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide scrap metal collection to those impacted by bushfires.

Stuart Quinn

GLADSTONE Regional Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide scrap metal collection to those impacted by bushfires.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the free service will be offered for fire damaged waste belonging to residents in the the Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Mount Larcom and Ambrose areas.

"SIMS (will be) coordinating the disposal program,” Cr Burnett said.

"If accessible, SIMS will be able to attend people's residence so waste does not need to be placed on the kerb.

"...SIMS will not be able to dismantle any structures to take the waste.”

Collections can include car bodies and building materials.

Those interested in the service must complete a survey which can be accessed by calling Council, visiting a council office, or at surveymonkey.com/r/WL22FFT