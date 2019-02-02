Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide scrap metal collection to those impacted by bushfires.
Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide scrap metal collection to those impacted by bushfires. Stuart Quinn
News

Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

Noor Gillani
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is partnering with SIMS Metal Collection to provide scrap metal collection to those impacted by bushfires.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the free service will be offered for fire damaged waste belonging to residents in the the Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Mount Larcom and Ambrose areas.

"SIMS (will be) coordinating the disposal program,” Cr Burnett said.

"If accessible, SIMS will be able to attend people's residence so waste does not need to be placed on the kerb.

"...SIMS will not be able to dismantle any structures to take the waste.”

Collections can include car bodies and building materials.

Those interested in the service must complete a survey which can be accessed by calling Council, visiting a council office, or at surveymonkey.com/r/WL22FFT

collections cq bushfires fire victims free service gladstone fire gladstone regional council qld bushfires scrap metal
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained But a fire brigade member said falling branches 'could kill a person' and trees may continue to 'burn internally for weeks'.

    Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    premium_icon Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    News She plans to also release a range of highlighters and lipsticks.

    GALLERY: Gladstone kids go back to school

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gladstone kids go back to school

    News Parents across the region show off their children's first day.