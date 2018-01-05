Free school stationary for families in need

HELPFUL: Leanne Donovan and Colleen Tribe from Roseberry Qld with some of the back-to-school supplies for families in need.

HELPFUL: Leanne Donovan and Colleen Tribe from Roseberry Qld with some of the back-to-school supplies for families in need. Matt Taylor GLA040118ROSE

ONE of Gladstone's most respected not-for-profit organisations is spearheading another campaign to ensure no child is left behind before the beginning of the 2018 school year.

Roseberry Qld, formerly known as Roseberry Community Services Ltd, is restarting an initiative first organised 12 months ago to provide stationary and back-to-school equipment for struggling families.

The community-based organisation provides a range of services to meet the needs of young people and families who are experiencing difficulty.

Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe said the campaign was crucial because it helped to ensure no child or young person was at a disadvantage on day one of school.

"Families can struggle but it's generally the children who it hits the most because they're little and don't have too much of a voice,” she said.

"If a family is struggling paying bills it might be that school supplies are really put on the back burner.

"Every child deserves a chance to do really well and education is first and foremost.”

Roseberry Qld is calling on Gladstone's generous spirit to collect enough school supplies to ensure no one misses out come January 22.

"We're asking anyone if they've got a few dollars to spare to grab some exercise books, pencils, pens, paper, rulers, sharpeners, backpacks and things like that,” Ms Tribe said.

"They can drop them off at RE/MAX Gold on Mellefont St in West Gladstone by January 12 and then everyone can come and collect them at Roseberry (159 Goondoon St) on Monday, January 15.

"There's no questions asked - just come in if you need some stuff and take what you need.

"It's to make sure we're setting up a really good school year for children and young people... We want to help people who are finding it a little bit hard to make ends meet.”

Roseberry Qld will open a new head office at 21 Dawson Rd by the end of next month.