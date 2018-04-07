FREE public transport to NRL game

The free service will start at 11am with buses scheduled to arrive at pick-up points every 20 minutes until 1.30pm with the afternoon service starting at 4pm and continuing until all patrons have been collected.

THE Gladstone Regional Council has advised that changed traffic conditions will be in effect on Harvey Rd, Clinton, to accommodate Gladstone's first ever NRL match tomorrow.

Harvey Rd between the Harvey Road Tavern and the Gladstone Touch Association field will be closed by traffic control between 11.30am and 5pm with only local traffic, buses, taxis and drop-off vehicles permitted to enter.

Traffic control measures will also be in place from 8am and are likely to cause congestion.

Police will be positioned at the Centro Centre's (Bunnings Warehouse) Dawson Hwy entrance, stopping all vehicles on entry and stopping further progress for those not entering for business purposes, to prevent the carpark being used by game attendees.

The Harvey Rd entrance, near Bunnings Warehouse, will be closed to all traffic.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor encouraged fans to make use of free public transport with their match ticket.

Cr Trevor said a free 'Hail and Ride' bus service would assist with transporting attendees to and from the game and minimise the amount of traffic on Harvey Rd.

See map below for pick-up points which run in an anti-clockwise direction.