FREE PIZZA: How to score yours around CQ

AS PIZZA Hut marks its 50th anniversary in Australia, the business is giving away 50,000 free pizza coupons from next week.

From Monday August 3 to Friday August 7 between 4pm-6pm Central Queenslanders are invited to grab their free pizza coupons online.

Up for grabs are the top five most popular pizzas; Super Supreme, Pepperoni Lovers, BBQ Meat Lovers, Cheese Lovers and the most controversial pizza of all, Hawaiian.

The free pizza comes with a warm hug from Pizza Hut Australia, to celebrate the

momentous milestone and more importantly to thank Aussies for their support

over the years, as well as through the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pizza Hut Australia has been woven into the Australian fabric for 50 years, with

four generations having grown up with our much-loved brand,” Chief Marketing Officer Chet Patel said.

“Along with giving away the free pizzas, each day the website and social media channels will be dedicated to a different decade celebrating key moments in culture.

“We want to thank all Aussies and join us in celebrating by looking back on such an enormous achievement; what better way to do it than free Pan Pizza.”

To secure your free pizza just visit www.pizzahut.com.au/50-years-of-pizza-hut-giveaway to claim one of 10,000 unique coupons released daily.

The coupons are valid to redeem until Monday August 31, 2020, with one free pizza coupon per person per day for online pick up only.

For more information on Pizza Hut’s 50th Anniversary, please visit www.pizzahut.com.au.

There are four Pizza Hut stores located around Central Queensland:

Blackwater

Shop 9, 5 Rufus St, Blackwater

Emerald

63 Hospital Rd, Emerald

Gladstone

Shop 53, 71-77 Dawson Hwy, Gladstone

North Rockhampton

Shop 3A/385/379 Yaamba Road, Park Avenue