Free pet food delivery for the vulnerable and elderly

Petbarn and Uber are working together to launch a store to door same-day delivery service that will allow shoppers to place an order online and have the items dropped to their doorstep that very same day.

Launched this week in Melbourne and to be rolled out nationally in coming weeks, the partnership is one of a number of initiatives to make it easier for customers and their pets during the pandemic.

"We understand that many of our elderly and more vulnerable customers are feeling anxious about being able to get to the shops," said CEO at Petbarn and Greencross Vets George Wahby.

As part of the launch, The Petbarn Foundation and Uber will donate 20,000 free deliveries to help vulnerable and elderly pet owners.

"It follows a number of initiatives that the company has rolled out, including Zero Contact Click and Collect across its stores," Mr Wahby said.

"We will also be opening up some Petbarn stores as distribution centres and introducing minimal contact pet care options at Greencross Vets across the country."

Georgia Foster, head of Uber for Business in Australia and New Zealand, said she is pleased to be able to leverage Uber's platform to provide this service to pet owners across Australia.

"It's just part of our global commitment to deliver 10 million free rides and deliveries to those who need it most during this challenging time," she said.

Shoppers will receive same day delivery seven days per week when they order through the Petbarn website before 4pm. Same day delivery is currently available for an introductory price of $9.95 per delivery.

