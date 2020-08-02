Free online COVID-19 alerts for CQ residents

Pharmacy Assistant of the Year state finalist Melanie Spina from Alive Pharmacy Warehouse Innisfail, Pharmacy Guild of Australia acting national president Professor Trent Twomey and PATY Queensland winner Bridgette Atkinson from Babinda Pharmacy. PIC: SUPPLIED

Pharmacy Assistant of the Year state finalist Melanie Spina from Alive Pharmacy Warehouse Innisfail, Pharmacy Guild of Australia acting national president Professor Trent Twomey and PATY Queensland winner Bridgette Atkinson from Babinda Pharmacy. PIC: SUPPLIED

WITH fresh pockets of COVID-19 alert areas appearing in the state this week, Central Queenslander’s are being encouraged to sign up for an updated virus alert system.

The Queensland branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia has relaunched its online community updates service to keep locals informed about relevant COVID-19 health information, the availability of medications, purchase restrictions and any impact on support service delivery.

Queensland Branch President, Professor Trent Twomey, said it was vital in times like these that we need to ensure Queenslanders have clear, accessible and factual information about COVID-19.

“We’re here to reassure Queenslanders that they can still access the support, services and medicines they need from their local community pharmacies,” he said.

“The recent re-emergence of COVID-19 in pockets of South East Queensland this week may have caused concern among the community and its potential impact.”

Coronavirus confirmed in the Gladstone area

COVID-19 impacts Central QLD property market

A screenshot of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Queensland website where you can sign up for free COVID-19 community alerts.

A major issue facing Central Queenslander’s is the misinformation about the virus.

“We want to make sure we can alleviate some of the misinformation in circulation by communicating directly with people and keeping Queensland communities informed,” Prof Twomey said.

“Community pharmacies are a vital part of our primary health care system and are on the frontline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For more than 90 years the Pharmacy Guild has been a trusted provider of information, advice and expert knowledge on medicines and primary health care issues.”

The service will ensure you have up to date information, Professor Twomey said, on medications available.

“We saw a lot of panic buying earlier this year, and we want to continue ensuring that all Queenslanders have fair and equitable access to medicines,” he said.

“The community service allows those who register to be updated by email and will provide consumers with regular updates in a timely fashion.”

To sign up for the free-of-charge service visit The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Queensland website.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories