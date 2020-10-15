Free movie event to show at Calliope

A POPULAR free movie event has returned to the region, this time showing in Calliope.

Gladstone Regional Council’s Moonlight Movies will play at Bunting Park for the first time.

Gladstone region Councillor Rick Hansen said Moonlight Movies was a safe and free event suitable for the whole family.

“This is the second Moonlight Movies event to take place this year following a double feature

screening in July,” Cr Hansen said.

“This upcoming event is a single screening, so get in early to secure your spot with a blanket or chair and bring a picnic basket or indulge yourself with cinema snack favourites such as popcorn, lollies, fairy floss, chips and drinks.”

This month’s movie is The Big Trip (Rated PG), an animated film which was written by one of the writers of Madagascar.

The film is about a goofy stork who mistakenly delivers a baby panda to the wrong door.

Cr Hansen said EFTPOS was available for the purchase of food or drinks, and that COVID-19

precautions would be put in place with all movie goers required to register at the event.

“Council asks you to not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms or have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days,” he said.

Details:

Movie: The Big Trip (PG)

Date: Saturday, 24 October

Time: 6.30pm

Cost: Free

Location: Bunting Park – Archer Street, Calliope.