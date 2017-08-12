Free morning of fun for kids and parents

GLADSTONE Regional Council is giving parents and children the chance to have some organised fun at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

The Fun Activity Morning will run from 8.30am-12.30pm and will feature all of the usual favourite activities including face painting, a circus show, mini jeeps and a creative recycling activity.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the gardens are the perfect venue for children and their parents to have fun in our great winter weather.

"This is the third time Council has hosted the Fun Activity Morning after the first two events were very successful," councillor Burnett said.

"Attractions will include the Trackless train, Gladiator Duel, inflatable jumping castles, a merry go round, stories, songs, rhymes and puppets with Gladstone Library staff."

Also, make sure you're ready to play because the game Magical Park will be back as well.

In between running from one activity to another, there will be refreshments to buy as well as a free sausage sizzle to keep you going.