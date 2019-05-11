Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

A new monthly sexual health clinic will open on Monday.

IT CAN be hard for people to disclose matters of sexual health to their GP or another trusted person.

CQ Health is hoping to change that perspective.

From 10am Monday, the Blood Borne Virus and Sexual Health Service will commence a monthly sexual health outreach clinic at the Gladstone Community Health Centre.

Nurse unit manager Candise Bradshaw said the service aimed to break down the barriers and stigma of sexual health.

"This will offer further opportunities for the community to access free and confidential screening and treatment,” Ms Bradshaw said.

It was set up in response to the increasing need for the service in the Gladstone region.

The clinic would also decrease the need for patients to travel to Rockhampton for treatment.

In Central Queensland, 328 people were diagnosed with chlamydia so far this year - which is higher than the 2014-2018 average of 326.

Fifty people have been diagnosed with gonorrhoea and there were 12 cases of syphilis.

Acting nurse unit manager Jethro Romer said sexual health should be treated no different to other health conditions.

"It's important to have regular screening if you do believe you're at risk,” Mr Romer said.

"Certain infections can progress to more developing health issues.”

However, people can prevent the onset of most sexually transmitted diseases.

"We would always suggest the use of protective sexual contact - such as the use of condoms and alike,” Mr Romer said.

Patients requiring treatment are asked to make an appointment before hand.

Female and male clinicians are available at the clinic.

For more information about the clinic, call 49325440.