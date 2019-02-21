Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMORIAL: A sculpture was made of Col Brown and is on display at the Gladstone Regional Council.
MEMORIAL: A sculpture was made of Col Brown and is on display at the Gladstone Regional Council. Brenda Strong GLA060911CITY
News

Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

MATT HARRIS
by
21st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY mayor Chris Trevor is calling on young high-achieving Gladstone region athletes and their families to take advantage of a sporting trust fund set up by former mayor Colin Brown.

Cr Trevor said the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust, separate to council, had helped many of the region's best athletes meet the costs of competing in high-level competition for the past 30 years, but was worried very few people were aware of it.

"Since being established by former Gladstone City mayor the late Col Brown in 1987, the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust has helped many of the region's most talented sportspeople," Cr Trevor said.

He said assistance had been provided to sportspeople across a wide selection of sports including swimming, hockey, futsal, rifle shooting, athletics, dressage, outrigging, volleyball, touch football, squash, barefoot skiing, BMX, football, gymnastics, surf lifesaving, dragon boat racing and many more.

"The foundation provides financial support for young sport stars selected to represent Queensland at a national level or Australia on the international stage," Cr Trevor said.

"In recent years, we have seen a number of young athletes from the Gladstone region represent their state or nation without having approached the foundation for financial assistance.

"This has prompted the committee to remind our young athletes and their families that the foundation can help them meet the costs of competing in high level competition so they can reach their potential and serve as sporting ambassadors for the Gladstone region."

 

Mayor of Gladstone City Council Colin Brown, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent, G.C.V.O. and Mayor Colin Brown's Secretary Maureen Mason at the unveiling of the William Ewart Gladstone statue at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens on February 27, 1992.
Mayor of Gladstone City Council Colin Brown, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent, G.C.V.O. and Mayor Colin Brown's Secretary Maureen Mason at the unveiling of the William Ewart Gladstone statue at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens on February 27, 1992. Murray Ware (GRAGM Collection)

Individual sports people up to 25 years of age at the time of the event at which they are representing Queensland or Australia, and who permanently reside in the Gladstone region, are eligible for financial assistance from the foundation.

Eligible costs for which assistance can be granted include travel, accommodation and fees and levies costs associated with state and national selection.

Equipment and uniform costs may be considered if all other funding opportunities have been exhausted.

The financial assistance application form, guidelines and information are available on council's website at gladstone.qld.gov.au/other-funding-opportunities.

For more information about the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust call the council's Sport and Recreation Section on 4976 6300, email sport&recreation@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust Facebook page.

More Stories

chris trevor col brown gladstone and district sports foundation trust sporting grants
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    premium_icon Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    News Millions spent elsewhere on other dredging projects used as example.

    • 21st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    premium_icon Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    News The MS Albatros has had a number of name changes during its life.

    • 21st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    FLOOD WATCH: BoM warns of 'minor risk' for Gladstone

    premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: BoM warns of 'minor risk' for Gladstone

    News The movement of Tropical Cyclone Oma is uncertain.

    Keen stargazers enthralled with super moon

    premium_icon Keen stargazers enthralled with super moon

    News Find out how close the moon got to the Earth's orbit.