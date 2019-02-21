Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

MEMORIAL: A sculpture was made of Col Brown and is on display at the Gladstone Regional Council.

MEMORIAL: A sculpture was made of Col Brown and is on display at the Gladstone Regional Council. Brenda Strong GLA060911CITY

DEPUTY mayor Chris Trevor is calling on young high-achieving Gladstone region athletes and their families to take advantage of a sporting trust fund set up by former mayor Colin Brown.

Cr Trevor said the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust, separate to council, had helped many of the region's best athletes meet the costs of competing in high-level competition for the past 30 years, but was worried very few people were aware of it.

"Since being established by former Gladstone City mayor the late Col Brown in 1987, the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust has helped many of the region's most talented sportspeople," Cr Trevor said.

He said assistance had been provided to sportspeople across a wide selection of sports including swimming, hockey, futsal, rifle shooting, athletics, dressage, outrigging, volleyball, touch football, squash, barefoot skiing, BMX, football, gymnastics, surf lifesaving, dragon boat racing and many more.

"The foundation provides financial support for young sport stars selected to represent Queensland at a national level or Australia on the international stage," Cr Trevor said.

"In recent years, we have seen a number of young athletes from the Gladstone region represent their state or nation without having approached the foundation for financial assistance.

"This has prompted the committee to remind our young athletes and their families that the foundation can help them meet the costs of competing in high level competition so they can reach their potential and serve as sporting ambassadors for the Gladstone region."

Mayor of Gladstone City Council Colin Brown, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent, G.C.V.O. and Mayor Colin Brown's Secretary Maureen Mason at the unveiling of the William Ewart Gladstone statue at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens on February 27, 1992. Murray Ware (GRAGM Collection)

Individual sports people up to 25 years of age at the time of the event at which they are representing Queensland or Australia, and who permanently reside in the Gladstone region, are eligible for financial assistance from the foundation.

Eligible costs for which assistance can be granted include travel, accommodation and fees and levies costs associated with state and national selection.

Equipment and uniform costs may be considered if all other funding opportunities have been exhausted.

The financial assistance application form, guidelines and information are available on council's website at gladstone.qld.gov.au/other-funding-opportunities.

For more information about the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust call the council's Sport and Recreation Section on 4976 6300, email sport&recreation@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit the Gladstone and District Sports Foundation Trust Facebook page.