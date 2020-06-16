Free mental health services for Gladstone

Members of the Gladstone community will be able to access free mental health services.

MEMBERS of the Gladstone community will be able to access free mental health and support services previously only available to Rio Tinto employees and their immediate family.

Access to the free and confidential counselling service, provided by independent company BSS, is part of Rio Tinto’s COVID-19 relief package in Australia.

Counselling will be offered to those experiencing situations such as stress, depression, anxiety, relationship problems, alcohol and drug addiction, conflict management, anger management, sleep and fatigue problems, family and domestic violence, loss and grief, and unresolved trauma.

Rio Tinto, through Boyne Smelters, Queensland Alumina Limited and Yarwun, has been working with local mental health services in Gladstone since 2018 to improve access to mental health and wellbeing support.

The collaborative group includes Gladstone Mindcare; Artius; Lives Lived Well; Central Queensland Rural Health; Central Queensland Step Up Step Down; Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network; Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; and Queensland Police.

QAL general manager and chairman of Rio Tinto’s Here for Gladstone community program Pine Pienaar said the COVID-19 crisis had been a difficult time for people within their workforce and communities, and the impact this can have on mental health and wellbeing should not be underestimated.

“We are pleased to support this offering as one of a number of providers who are providing mental health services to support people in the Gladstone community,” Mr Pienaar said.

The BSS counselling service, which is private and confidential, is available to the Gladstone region for the next six months and can be accessed by contacting BSS directly on 1800 303 090, visiting www.bsspsych.com.au, or via the BSS EAP app.