Free mental health course to teach valuable skills

Mental Health first aid courses will be available on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30.

Gladstone Neighbourhood Centre is providing a free Mental Health First Aid course designed to teach people the required skills to help those who may be struggling.

Mental Health First Aid courses are based on evidence of what is best practice to support someone who has a mental health problem or is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Supported by Gladstone Regional Council, all MHFA courses are accredited and evaluated using rigorous scientific methods, to ensure they are having a positive impact.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said one in five Australian adults experienced a common mental illness each year.

“Many people take a first aid course to prepare for the day when they might need to assist someone who is physically sick or injured, so it makes perfect sense to offer a similar course in relation to mental health,” Cr Burnett said.

“Understanding how to talk about mental health and help someone is an important life skill.”

The course will teach participants to recognise common mental health problems, how to provide initial help to someone experiencing a mental health problem and how to respond in a crisis situation.

“The need to increase mental health provision services was identified as a result of community

consultation and engagement,” Cr Burnett said.

“Ultimately, by facilitating initiatives such as free Mental Health First Aid training we can build stronger and resilient communities.”

DETAILS

WHEN: Monday March 29 and Tuesday March 30 2021

TIME: 9am to 5pm (includes breaks and lunch, catering provided)

WHERE: Community Engagement Centre (142 Goondoon Street)

RSVP: By 5pm on Wednesday March 24 (maximum capacity of 20 people).

Contact the Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300 to book.

Please note: this is an education course designed to teach people the skills to give mental health first aid to others, it is not a therapy or support group.