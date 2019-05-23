Menu
ADVICE: Dr Hannah Donaldson is hosting low carb information sessions at Gladstone Central Medical Centre.
Health

Free low carb support group offer diet advice

liana walker
by
23rd May 2019 1:00 PM
MANY people have heard of low carb, high fat and keto diets but for those opting to take on the new lifestyle it can be hard to know where to begin.

One Gladstone general practitioner has started free low carb support group to help those curious about the diet and those on the diet.

Dr Hannah Donaldson said the Gladstone Central Medical Centre started the public meetings three weeks ago.

"It's an information evening where we share knowledge and resources and support for people," Dr Donaldson said.

"The general advice that I think is good is just to eat real food."

Alongside being a GP, Dr Donaldson has qualifications in low carb and ketogenic nutrition.

"I've spent a lot of time learning from other low carb doctors," she said.

"In the UK I was part of a charity, the Public Health Collaboration, that was advocating for a change in the dietary guidelines towards a more real food diet."

She said the diet's popularity was due to its impact on chronic diseases.

" Just changing the quality of the food we're eating, avoiding sugar, avoiding processed foods, we can bring our insulin levels down and then that correspondingly reduces insulin resistance," she said.

"We can reverse a lot of metabolic diseases like obesity or type two diabetes."

The group runs on Tuesdays from 7-8pm at the Gladstone Central Medical Centre on the Dawson Highway.

