Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
During World Mental Health Week in mid-October, Kalym Growcott said Snap Fitness Gyms were welcoming the entire community.
During World Mental Health Week in mid-October, Kalym Growcott said Snap Fitness Gyms were welcoming the entire community.
News

FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

“WE WILL get you in the door.”

That is the mindset Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott has regarding the health and fitness chain offering free sessions this Mental Health Week.

From Monday, October 12 Mr Growcott said Snap Fitness gyms across Central Queensland including Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emerald will open their doors to anyone.

The open week coincides with the launch of their Mental Health Challenge today, with the challenge also open to everyone.

The goal being to raise awareness for mental health and funds for Snap Fitness’s partner charity Livin.

“Whether you are a member at another gym, can’t afford a membership or never been to a gym before we’re opening our doors to the community,” Mr Growcott said.
“Whether you are a local or just moved to town, there is no cost involved and no obligation to sign up.”

Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott said there is a direct link between sleep, diet and physical and mental health.
Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott said there is a direct link between sleep, diet and physical and mental health.

Mr Growcott said Snap Fitness leapt into action when it saw the alarming statistics around mental health in Australia.

“It is pretty scary if you look at the statistics with mental health,” he said.

“On average one in five Australians suffer from a mental health disorder and suicide is the leading cause of death in people 14 to 44.

“Less than 50 per cent of people out of those one in five access any form of help available to them, it is less about what we can do and raising awareness.”

Mr Growcott said there were several ways to take advantage of Snap Fitness’s free week of gym for Mental Health Week.

“You can come down to the gym during staff hours, call us, email us or send us a fact for all I care,” he said.
“We will get you in the door and take care of it from there.”

health and fitness kalym gowcott queensland mental health week snap fitness
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone forum reveals biggest concern for Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Gladstone forum reveals biggest concern for Barrier Reef

        Environment The most damaging impact to the Great Barrier Reef is from cyclones, Dr Peter Ridd says.

        • 1st Oct 2020 1:37 PM
        Woman issues desperate plea to help stranded sister

        Premium Content Woman issues desperate plea to help stranded sister

        News Kay Johnson wants to get her sister Rayleen out of the Queensland aged care...

        Woman taken to hospital after bodysurfing incident

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after bodysurfing incident

        News Research shows it is 7.9 times more likely to be injured body surfing than...

        A day in the life of a Quoin Island turtle rehab volunteer

        Premium Content A day in the life of a Quoin Island turtle rehab volunteer

        Environment “To have this facility here for this region is amazing.”