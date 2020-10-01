FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

During World Mental Health Week in mid-October, Kalym Growcott said Snap Fitness Gyms were welcoming the entire community.

During World Mental Health Week in mid-October, Kalym Growcott said Snap Fitness Gyms were welcoming the entire community.

“WE WILL get you in the door.”

That is the mindset Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott has regarding the health and fitness chain offering free sessions this Mental Health Week.

From Monday, October 12 Mr Growcott said Snap Fitness gyms across Central Queensland including Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emerald will open their doors to anyone.

The open week coincides with the launch of their Mental Health Challenge today, with the challenge also open to everyone.

The goal being to raise awareness for mental health and funds for Snap Fitness’s partner charity Livin.

“Whether you are a member at another gym, can’t afford a membership or never been to a gym before we’re opening our doors to the community,” Mr Growcott said.

“Whether you are a local or just moved to town, there is no cost involved and no obligation to sign up.”

Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott said there is a direct link between sleep, diet and physical and mental health.

Mr Growcott said Snap Fitness leapt into action when it saw the alarming statistics around mental health in Australia.

“It is pretty scary if you look at the statistics with mental health,” he said.

“On average one in five Australians suffer from a mental health disorder and suicide is the leading cause of death in people 14 to 44.

“Less than 50 per cent of people out of those one in five access any form of help available to them, it is less about what we can do and raising awareness.”

Mr Growcott said there were several ways to take advantage of Snap Fitness’s free week of gym for Mental Health Week.

“You can come down to the gym during staff hours, call us, email us or send us a fact for all I care,” he said.

“We will get you in the door and take care of it from there.”