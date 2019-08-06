Menu
Gladstone Regional Council is offering free workshops to help grow your sustainable garden knowledge.
Mike Richards GLA290118TOND
Free garden workshops happening from tonight

MATT HARRIS
6th Aug 2019 3:40 PM

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering free workshops to help grow your sustainable garden knowledge.

From 6pm-7pm, every Tuesday night for the month of August, Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens will host the 'Sustainable Gardens Series'.

Designed to give community members hands-on information about designing a sustainable garden, Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat said the four interactive workshops would help grow knowledge about gardens best suited to the region.

"The series will give insight into the elements of creating and managing a sustainable garden,” Cr Muszkat said.

"It will allow participants to audit their current garden and then follow some simple techniques and tips to improve their sustainability score during the series.”

The workshops will be facilitated by Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens staff.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens on 4971 4444, or emailing tondoon@gladstone.qld.gov.au

For more information, visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/events/event/51/sustainable-gardens-series-august-2019

