FREE FOOD: Find out how to get a free sub this Friday

FREE FOOD: People can get a free sub with every purchase on Friday. Madeleine Litchfield

IN CELEBRATION of World Sandwich Day on Friday, Subway restaurants across the Gladstone region will give away a free sub with every purchase, as part of efforts to fight hunger in Australia.

The sandwich giant has teamed up with Foodbank for Subway Live Feed, where each cost of a meal bought will be donated directly to the charity.

Development agent Dan Jensen said Gladstone franchises were passionate about the cause.

"We recognise that hunger in Australia is reaching crisis levels, we are banding together with Subway restaurants around Australia to contribute to raising awareness and some much-needed funds,” he said.

Last year, 280,000 meals were donated directly to communities who experience food insecurity and anxiety - which includes more than 2400 charities and 1750 schools.

"It's a way we can all make a direct impact to children, regional communities and others experiencing hardships which lead to food insecurity,” Mr Jensen said.

Subway CEO Geoff Cockerill said the event was hosted each year by Subway restaurants, so they could show support to Australians suffering from food insecurity.

"Last year we donated close to 300,000 meals, and this year we want to do even better,” Mr Cockerill said.

Some Gladstone stores will also give away cookies and have face painting for the kids.