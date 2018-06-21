Menu
MOVIE TIME: Bring a pillow and settle in for the night.
Free films about refugees to screen on Friday night

Julia Bartrim
21st Jun 2018 4:30 AM

IT WILL be a chance to learn a little bit about the experiences of refugees tomorrow night.

As part of Refugee Week, which winds up on Saturday, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours and Headspace have joined forces to hold a Refugee Week Film Festival.

WIN event organiser Elmira Esfahani, said it was the first time WIN and Headspace had held the event.

"We are putting the movies on for free and we will sell food - sausage rolls and soft drinks with the assistance of Rotaract," she said.

Guests will be asked to donate a gold coin, which will go to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Elmira said she hoped to see at least 50 people show up for the film festival, which will feature two films, both documentaries - one a 30-minute movie and the other a full-length film.

Funds raised from the sale of food and drink will go towards Cisarua Learning, an organisation set up to provide education to refugee children, predominantly Hazara, in Indoneisa.

The event is on Friday, 6-8pm at Gladstone Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St. Bring a chair or cushion.

films headspace refugees and asylum seekers refugee week welcoming intercultural neighbours
Gladstone Observer

