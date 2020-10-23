FREE EVENTS: Council presents Social Inclusion Week 2020

Group of multiculture friends using smartphone on urban background - Technology addiction concept in youth lifestyle disinterested to each other - Always connected people on modern mobile smart phones

THREE free events, including an online choir, headline Gladstone Regional Council’s presentation of Social Inclusion Week 2020.

Social Inclusion Week aims to encourage which aims to encourage communities to connect and celebrate our diversity across the region.

This year’s Social Inclusion Week will be held from November 21 to 29.

The theme of Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate is a national message for every Australian to have the chance and the choice to learn, work, be involved and have their voice heard.

Gladstone region Councillor Desley O’Grady said GRC valued and created diversity and works to demonstrate its commitment to equality and inclusivity.

“The objective of Gladstone Regional Council’s Social Inclusion Week is about connecting local communities, workmates, family and friends, in order to build and strengthen relationships or networks and address isolation and exclusion of those who may be marginalised,” Cr O’Grady said.

“Social Inclusion Week demonstrates Council’s commitment to fostering diversity, equality and

inclusivity.

“To show this commitment to inclusiveness, Council is hosting various programs throughout the week both online via the Virtual Neighbourhood Centre and in person.”

Programs to be held during Social Inclusion Week 2020 include

My Backyard Story, Community Online Choir and Community Art Project.

Please visit HERE for more information on how to become involved in Social Inclusion Week.