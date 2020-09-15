Free event showcases live music under the stars

Queensland Symphony Orchestra will play across two nights.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra will play across two nights.

GLADSTONE residents can enjoy live music and a picnic under the stars, with one of Queensland’s most prestigious orchestras returning later this month.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra, along with Gladstone Regional Council, are proud to present the 2020 Symphony Under the Stars, a free event across two nights.

The theme for this year is “Reel Classics”, showcasing some of the most spine-tingling music that has moved film audiences for decades.

Symphony Under the Stars will showcase music from legendary composer John Williams including pieces from Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Queensland Symphony Orchestra was renowned for its high quality, breathtaking performances.

“Queensland Symphony Orchestra is the state’s only professional symphony orchestra and each year they attract the world’s best conductors and soloists as part of their acclaimed concert season,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said this year’s conductor was Dane Lam, an Australian-Chinese conductor with a career that has spanned three continents and saw him nominated as best newcomer at the 2018 International Opera Awards.

The 2020 Symphony Under the Stars is a free event to be held at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Marina Stage (Bryan Jordan Drive) on Thursday, September 24 and Friday September 25 – with both performances beginning from 7pm. Gates open at 5.30pm.

No food or drink vendors will be available on site, so patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic hamper or purchase food from local shops prior to arrival.

No alcohol will be allowed.

Please note: Symphony Under the Stars is a free event, however tickets must be pre-purchased to due COVID-19 requirements with performances to be limited to 600 patrons across both nights.

Social distancing between families or groups must be strictly adhered to.

Visit the GECC box office, call 4972 2822 or click here to prepurchase your tickets.