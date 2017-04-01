Free entertainment for your kids these school holidays

Enjoy free activities these school holidays with CQUniversity Robotics.

NOW the wet weather is gone and the sun is shining, make the most of the school holidays with exciting activities being held across our region.

TODAY

Gladstone Pop Con

WHAT: Lightsaber workshops, manga and art workshops, live pac-man games and market stalls. Dress in your favourite costume for your chance to win prizes.

WHEN: 10am - 4pm

WHERE: Gladstone PCYC

COST: Free entry

Adventure Camp on Awoonga Dam - TO BE CONFIRMED

WHAT: Bush camping and canoeing

WHEN: Today until Monday, April 3

WHERE: Awoonga Dam

COST: $30 for adults, $15 for children

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Archery - TO BE CONFIRMED

WHAT: Learn to shoot arrows and then test your skills on different targets.

WHEN: 9am - 11am and 11am - 1pm

WHERE: Gladstone Field Archers, Awoonga Dam

COST: Free

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Building Basic IT Skills Towards The Future

WHAT: Listen to guest speakers and enjoy activities with CQUniversity Robotics and the Gladstone LAN Group.

WHEN: 9am - 12pm

WHERE: CQUniversity

COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300

Schoolies Talk

WHAT: Information for school leavers on travel, laws, drugs and alcohol

WHEN:6pm -7.30pm

WHERE: Gladstone PCYC

COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300

Street Art Workshop

WHAT: Create street art using stencils and spray paint.

WHEN: 10am - 2pm

WHERE: Crow Street Creative

COST: Free, bring your own lunch

Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre

WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.

WHEN: 9am - 5pm

WHERE: Headspace Gladstone

COST: Free

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

QCWA Country Kitchen

WHAT: Learn how to make Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls, Loaded Nachos and Chocolate Brownies.

WHEN: 10am - 2pm

WHERE: Tannum Sands QCWA Hall

COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300

Garden Art

WHAT: Make your gardens come to life with creative garden art.

WHEN: 10am - 12pm

WHERE: Community Garden Anglican Church, Auckland St

COST: Free

Street Art Workshop

WHAT: Create street art using stencils and spray paint.

WHEN: 10am - 2pm

WHERE: Crow Street Creative

COST: Free, bring your own lunch

Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre

WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.

WHEN: 9am - 5pm

WHERE: Headspace Gladstone

COST: Free

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Rumble in the Park

WHAT: Meet local youth organisations and take part in the activities and interactive stalls.

WHEN: 10am - 1pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, next to PCYC

COST: Free

Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre

WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.

WHEN: 9am - 5pm

WHERE: Headspace Gladstone

COST: Free

Road Way to Success

WHAT: Learn what's under your bonnet, tyre safety, finance and saving for your car and affects of drinking under the influence.

WHEN: from 3pm

WHERE: Gladstone PCYC

Moonlight Upcycled Fashion Show

WHAT: Create your own outfit using upcycled fashion to match categories: punk rock, formal and 1970s.

WHEN: 6pm - 8pm

WHERE: Gladstone Library Square

COST: Free

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Creative Ink Workshop

WHAT: Join local author Sue-Ellen Pashley and explore your writing style and develop the story within you.

WHEN: 10am - 12.30pm

WHERE: Gladstone Library

Bookings, 4976 6300

Save a Mate

WHAT: Promote health of young people and learn about alcohol and mental health. For parents and guardians.

WHEN: 11am - 12.30pm

WHERE: Gladstone Library

Bookings, 4976 6300

Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre

WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.

WHEN: 9am - 5pm

WHERE: Headspace Gladstone

COST: Free

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Lights On at Boyne Island Skate Park

WHAT: Lots of prizes to be won, sausage sizzle and drinks for sale.

WHEN: 5pm - 8pm

WHERE: Boyne Island Skate Park

COST: Free

Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre

WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.

WHEN: 9am - 5pm

WHERE: Headspace Gladstone

COST: Free

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Movie night

WHAT: Finding Nemo on the big screen

WHEN: from 6.30pm

WHERE: Toondoon Botanical Garden

COST: Free, bring your own blanket or chair

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Lights On at Calliope Skate Park

WHAT: Lots of prizes to be won, sausage sizzle and drinks for sale.

WHEN: 5pm - 8pm

WHERE: Calliope Skate Park

COST: Free