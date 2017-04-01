Free entertainment for your kids these school holidays

NOW the wet weather is gone and the sun is shining, make the most of the school holidays with exciting activities being held across our region.
TODAY
Gladstone Pop Con
WHAT: Lightsaber workshops, manga and art workshops, live pac-man games and market stalls. Dress in your favourite costume for your chance to win prizes.
WHEN: 10am - 4pm
WHERE: Gladstone PCYC
COST: Free entry
Adventure Camp on Awoonga Dam - TO BE CONFIRMED
WHAT: Bush camping and canoeing
WHEN: Today until Monday, April 3
WHERE: Awoonga Dam
COST: $30 for adults, $15 for children
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Archery - TO BE CONFIRMED
WHAT: Learn to shoot arrows and then test your skills on different targets.
WHEN: 9am - 11am and 11am - 1pm
WHERE: Gladstone Field Archers, Awoonga Dam
COST: Free
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Building Basic IT Skills Towards The Future
WHAT: Listen to guest speakers and enjoy activities with CQUniversity Robotics and the Gladstone LAN Group.
WHEN: 9am - 12pm
WHERE: CQUniversity
COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300
Schoolies Talk
WHAT: Information for school leavers on travel, laws, drugs and alcohol
WHEN:6pm -7.30pm
WHERE: Gladstone PCYC
COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300
Street Art Workshop
WHAT: Create street art using stencils and spray paint.
WHEN: 10am - 2pm
WHERE: Crow Street Creative
COST: Free, bring your own lunch
Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre
WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.
WHEN: 9am - 5pm
WHERE: Headspace Gladstone
COST: Free
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
QCWA Country Kitchen
WHAT: Learn how to make Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls, Loaded Nachos and Chocolate Brownies.
WHEN: 10am - 2pm
WHERE: Tannum Sands QCWA Hall
COST: Free - bookings essential, 4976 6300
Garden Art
WHAT: Make your gardens come to life with creative garden art.
WHEN: 10am - 12pm
WHERE: Community Garden Anglican Church, Auckland St
COST: Free
Street Art Workshop
WHAT: Create street art using stencils and spray paint.
WHEN: 10am - 2pm
WHERE: Crow Street Creative
COST: Free, bring your own lunch
Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre
WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.
WHEN: 9am - 5pm
WHERE: Headspace Gladstone
COST: Free
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Rumble in the Park
WHAT: Meet local youth organisations and take part in the activities and interactive stalls.
WHEN: 10am - 1pm
WHERE: Memorial Park, next to PCYC
COST: Free
Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre
WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.
WHEN: 9am - 5pm
WHERE: Headspace Gladstone
COST: Free
Road Way to Success
WHAT: Learn what's under your bonnet, tyre safety, finance and saving for your car and affects of drinking under the influence.
WHEN: from 3pm
WHERE: Gladstone PCYC
Moonlight Upcycled Fashion Show
WHAT: Create your own outfit using upcycled fashion to match categories: punk rock, formal and 1970s.
WHEN: 6pm - 8pm
WHERE: Gladstone Library Square
COST: Free
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Creative Ink Workshop
WHAT: Join local author Sue-Ellen Pashley and explore your writing style and develop the story within you.
WHEN: 10am - 12.30pm
WHERE: Gladstone Library
Bookings, 4976 6300
Save a Mate
WHAT: Promote health of young people and learn about alcohol and mental health. For parents and guardians.
WHEN: 11am - 12.30pm
WHERE: Gladstone Library
Bookings, 4976 6300
Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre
WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.
WHEN: 9am - 5pm
WHERE: Headspace Gladstone
COST: Free
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Lights On at Boyne Island Skate Park
WHAT: Lots of prizes to be won, sausage sizzle and drinks for sale.
WHEN: 5pm - 8pm
WHERE: Boyne Island Skate Park
COST: Free
Headspace, Yourspace; A Mural for the Centre
WHAT: Add something to the mural which makes you feel bold and brave.
WHEN: 9am - 5pm
WHERE: Headspace Gladstone
COST: Free
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Movie night
WHAT: Finding Nemo on the big screen
WHEN: from 6.30pm
WHERE: Toondoon Botanical Garden
COST: Free, bring your own blanket or chair
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Lights On at Calliope Skate Park
WHAT: Lots of prizes to be won, sausage sizzle and drinks for sale.
WHEN: 5pm - 8pm
WHERE: Calliope Skate Park
COST: Free