Free driver training service aims to make our roads safer

Check It launched nationwide late February and is coming to Gladstone.

DRIVER Safety Australia and Supercheap Auto Gladstone have teamed up to teach young drivers the importance of regular vehicle safety checks.

Through the Check It initiative, locals can access free in-store training at Gladstone's Supercheap Auto stores on March 30.

Recent data from Driver Safety Australia revealed 46 per cent of Queenslanders aged 25 and under drive a vehicle that is more than a decade old and three out of five drivers admitted to not undertaking any regular checks on their car.

Driver Safety Australia chief executive Russell White said the data was alarming.

"Every driver has a responsibility to ensure they're taking precautions to keep themselves and those around them safe, whether that's tyre tread and being able to brake in time, or having adequate vision in different weather conditions with working wipers or headlights,” Mr White said.

"On top of these safety concerns, there's also the added risk of being stranded when broken down on the side of the road.”

For more information or to access free related online tutorials visit supercheapauto .com.au/checkit.