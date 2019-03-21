Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Check It launched nationwide late February and is coming to Gladstone.
Check It launched nationwide late February and is coming to Gladstone.
News

Free driver training service aims to make our roads safer

21st Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVER Safety Australia and Supercheap Auto Gladstone have teamed up to teach young drivers the importance of regular vehicle safety checks.

Through the Check It initiative, locals can access free in-store training at Gladstone's Supercheap Auto stores on March 30.

Recent data from Driver Safety Australia revealed 46 per cent of Queenslanders aged 25 and under drive a vehicle that is more than a decade old and three out of five drivers admitted to not undertaking any regular checks on their car.

Driver Safety Australia chief executive Russell White said the data was alarming.

"Every driver has a responsibility to ensure they're taking precautions to keep themselves and those around them safe, whether that's tyre tread and being able to brake in time, or having adequate vision in different weather conditions with working wipers or headlights,” Mr White said.

"On top of these safety concerns, there's also the added risk of being stranded when broken down on the side of the road.”

For more information or to access free related online tutorials visit supercheapauto .com.au/checkit.

check it driver awareness driver behaviour driver safety programs safe driving supercheap auto young drivers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    premium_icon Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    News AGNES Water man accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family has been denied bail

    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    News Amber alert issued by police after girl went missing

    Leaders discuss demographer's insights into what's next

    premium_icon Leaders discuss demographer's insights into what's next

    News Residents have glimpse into what the region could look like in 2030.

    'Unsubstantiated': MP hits back at maternity ward reports

    premium_icon 'Unsubstantiated': MP hits back at maternity ward reports

    Health MP hits back at reports woman gave birth alone in hospital room.