Community Cuts promises confidence for Gladdy's down and out

Megan Miller from Cheeky Chops hair salon in Calliope, provides a free haircut to Belinda Brodie as part of Hair Aid's community cuts program at Roseberry Dignity Hub in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA100118HAIR

THE Hair Aid Community Cuts program launched today at Roseberry's Dignity Hub, with clients lining up hours in advance.

Run by salon owners Hayley Pinel and Megan Miller in conjunction with Roseberry, the program offers free haircuts to Gladstone's homeless community and those experiencing hardship.

For part-time motel worker Belinda Brodie, it was an opportunity to boost one's self-confidence.

"These people have been wonderful when I've had tough times and to come and get a haircut like this when you can't afford to is great," Ms Brodie said.

"It's been a long time for me, about eight or nine months.

"It gives you a boost to make you feel so much better about yourself."

The event, which ran 10am-noon drew more clients than expected.

Uber Hair salon owner Ms Pinel said opening day had been a huge success.

"It's gone really well, we've had quite a few people here even from 8am," she said.

"Originally we were thinking of doing it randomly but people need to know they can rely on it.

"When you start seeing yourself differently and other people look at you differently, it gives you that little spark.

"People are battling the shocking heat at the moment as well so feeling and looking better might just be that little bit of a pick-up they need."

Fellow hairdresser Ms Miller agreed.

"People who leave here are all smiles, it's really nice," she said.

"It's a new year and new you, as they say."

The HACC program will continue every six weeks on Wednesdays until the end of the year. The next session will be held on February 21.