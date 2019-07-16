FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

NEW LOOK: Coles Gladstone now has an expanded deli and cheese section.

NEW LOOK: Coles Gladstone now has an expanded deli and cheese section. Cordell Richardson

FREE cupcakes will be given to the first 100 customers at Gladstone Coles today to celebrate the store's new look.

The refurbishment is part of the supermarket chain's multi-million dollar investment offering for the local store.

It will now feature a market-style fresh produce department, a new cheese cabinet, a new-look bakery with a full range of artisan-style bread varieties and a larger patisserie cake range.

In addition, online "click and collect” services have been expanded to allow residents to have their groceries delivered to their car boot at a special car park.

Gladstone Store Manager Jaryd Lawson said he is looking forward to officially re-opening the doors and sharing the new-look store with the community.

"There's a growing demand for more convenient shopping experiences in the Gladstone community and the positive feedback we've received from local shoppers around the refurbishment has been outstanding,” Mr Lawson said.

"The team has worked hard to ensure our store offers what locals want to see, and we're excited to continue offering our shoppers great service and some fantastic new offerings.”

The supermarket has also created 10 local jobs thanks to the refurbishment.

The new look will be officially unveiled at 8am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches.