Free courses to help understand dementia

ALMOST everyone in Gladstone would have a family member or a friend suffering dementia,

so Dementia Australia is running a series of free courses to educate locals on this debilitating condition.

The condition is a collection of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain and can impact thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday tasks.

The brain function of a person with dementia is affected enough to interfere with the person’s normal social or working life.

Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe said like every region across Australia, the condition of dementia was becoming increasingly prevalent in Central Queensland.

“There are estimated to be more than 5000 people living with dementia in federal electorates of Capricornia and Flynn,” she said.

“Without a medical breakthrough, this number is expected to increase to an estimated 9400 people living with dementia by 2058.”

This is why Dementia Australia has organised several federally funded courses to be held in the Gladstone region this month to assist people dealing with the impacts of dementia.

“The Dementia Australia courses are an opportunity for people living with dementia and carers to attend free education sessions about dementia and to discuss the support and services Dementia Australia can provide,” Ms McCabe said.

Maree McCabe, CEO of Dementia Australia.

Ms McCabe said bookings were essential to attend the following courses:

Understanding Dementia

This session is an introduction to dementia, including an overview of different types of dementia, diagnosis and how to support someone living with dementia now and planning for the future.

Thursday, 26 November, 10:30am-12pm in Gladstone

Worried About Your Memory?

This session focuses on memory and common changes that may occur with ageing. It provides strategies for improving memory, when to seek help about your concerns and services provided by Dementia Australia.

Thursday, 26 November, 1-2:30pm in Gladstone

Communication and Dementia

The session provides information on dementia, the way we communicate and how changes in communication can occur as a result of dementia.

Tuesday, 24 November, 1-3:30pm in Rockhampton

Grief, Loss and Dementia

This session provides an overview of dementia and caring for someone who has dementia, with a focus on practical tools to manage the emotions associated with change, including loss and grief.

Tuesday, 24 November, 9:30am-12pm in Rockhampton

To book for any of the courses visit this website.

If you are unable to get to the courses, help is available through the Dementia Australia helpline on 1800 100 500 from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information visit the Dementia Australia website.

More stories:

Gladstone Mayor approached to run for seat of Flynn

Butcher excited about being sworn in to Palaszczuk ministry

NEW RECORD: 125cm barra caught at Lake Callide