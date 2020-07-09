Free counselling as devastating impact of COVID-19 emerges

With industry forming the backbone of Gladstone’s DNA, new data from USQ suggests shift workers are more at risk of developing mental health issues.

With industry forming the backbone of Gladstone’s DNA, new data from USQ suggests shift workers are more at risk of developing mental health issues.

RIO TINTO is offering free mental health services to residents of the Gladstone region for the next six months as part of their COVID-19 relief package in Australia.

The service is provided by BSS Corporate Psychology Services, a Perth based organisation that works across Australia, New Zealand and Internationally, to assist organisations to manage their Fitness for Work / Fitness for Duty requirements.

With industry forming the backbone of Gladstone’s DNA, USQ recently released new data suggesting a link between shift work and an increased chance of poor mental health.

School of Health and Wellbeing’s Dr Tracy Kolbe-Alexander said working outside the standard hours, 7am to 6pm, held potential physical and mental health consequences.

“Night work and inconsistent work hours disrupt the normal sleep – wake cycle (circadian rhythm),” she said.

“Through a systematic review of numerous studies, we found shift work was associated with a 28 per cent increased likelihood of adverse mental health outcomes combined.

“This was more pronounced in female shift workers, who were more likely to report symptoms (particularly depressive symptoms) than females who did not work shifts.”

The service will provide free counselling sessions to Gladstone residents experiencing a diverse range of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, stress, alcohol and drug addiction, relationship issues, sleep and fatigue problems, conflict and anger management, parenting, family issues and domestic violence, redundancy, critical incident stress, loss and grief, and unresolved trauma.”

BSS provides 24/7 emergency assistance (critical incident support and urgent counselling).

The service is provided via the free call 1800 number to an after-hours service and is monitored by multiple counsellors.

BSS is one of the most progressive EAP providers in Australia, providing online “e-Therapy” services. BSS appointments can also be made via email or via smartphone app.

To access the free counselling service contact BSS on 1800 303 090, or visit their website www.bsspsych.com.au, or via the BSS EAP app.