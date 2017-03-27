30°
FREE CONTENT: 'Deceivingly mild' Gladstone weather to worsen overnight

Emily Burley
26th Mar 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 2:45 PM

UPDATE 2.45pm:

WEATHER in Gladstone remains "deceivingly mild" today, but will intensify overnight.  

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers said although not in the watch zone, Gladstone can expect heavy rainfall and strong winds.  

"The weather in Gladstone at the moment is deceivingly mild, given what's coming," Mr Meyers said.  

"It will continue to intensify with rain becoming more persistent in the next two days.  

"We can expect to see winds of 70-80kmh on the coast and 40-60kmh inland."  

Mr Meyers said the region can expect to see anywhere from 50-200mm of rain over the next three says.  

"The wind will ease off by Wednesday but the heavy rain is expected to stay right through the week," he said.  

"Flash flooding is a significant risk, and we could see river flooding as far south as Gladstone too." 

 

EARLIER:

TROPICAL Cyclone Debbie is expected to develop into a category three cyclone today but Gladstone won't feel the immediate effects.

 

 

A warning zone has been declared from Ayr to St Lawrence, including Bowen, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, while a watch zone is in place in coastal areas from Cairns to Ayr, including Innisfail and Townsville, and extending inland to Charters Towers and Mount Coolon.

TC Debbie is slow moving and currently offshore, but is expected to make landfall north of Mackay on Tuesday morning.

According to the BOM, heavy rain has the potential to cause flash flooding along the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas.

This is expected to occur late on Sunday and continue through Monday and Tuesday.

A flood watch is current for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone, extending inland to the eastern Gulf River catchments.

Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.
Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast. Weatherzone Forums

SKY News weather presenter Nikolina Koevska said Gladstone should stay dry for the remainder of the weekend.

"Those gale force winds will be confined to the watch zone, between Townsville and Proserpine," Ms Koevska said.

"Gladstone is expected to receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow morning, although it doesn't look heavy enough for flash flooding.

"There will be storms developing throughout Monday."

More updates to come throughout the day.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone debbie gladstone gladstone weather

