Free community event to celebrate different cultures

WELCOMING Intercultural Neighbours is bringing together a colourful and creative local performers and artists for Flourish, a free community celebration of multiculturalism in the region.

WIN acting general manager Lee McIvor said the event, to be held at the Inclusion Centre, was the first of its kind and would aim to foster social inclusion.

“I think there’s a greater acceptance of people coming into the region, and we now have a lot of our immigrants running businesses here,” Ms McIvor said.

She said Flourish would focus on the arts and would include workshops, music, exhibitions, fashion and dance.

“There will be Chinese calligraphy, drumming workshops, arts for kids, salsa workshops, Indian dance workshops, a cultural awareness workshop, mandala stencil art, and a henna parlour,” she said.

WIN, which is a not-for-profit organisation, was established in 2010 to help new residents and their families settle in and contribute to the community.

Ms McIvor said Flourish would be an ideal way for local people to connect and welcome migrants and refugees to the region.

“And it will be great to do that through arts and culture,” she said.

“We’ve also got a world fashion parade and some of our members will be modelling clothes from their own countries with their children – countries represented will include Egypt, India, Tanzania, Argentina, Peru, Indonesia, Philippines, and our indigenous communities.”

Food will include international street food and savoury and sweet options, with baklava and delicacies from the Middle East such as traditional chai and Egyptian cakes.

“It’s going to be fantastic. You can also take home your work from the workshops and we’ve got an art exhibition on display where people have used calligraphy to write what flourish means in their language,” Ms McIvor said.

A welcome to country ceremony will be held with Aunty Juliri, an elder from Goreng Goreng Nation, and a smoking and dance performance will be held with Conrad Ingra, also from Goreng Goreng Nation.

Flourish will be held from 10am to 2pm on Saturday at Gladstone Inclusion Centre, 21 Off St, Gladstone.