FREE CLASS: Museum to host yoga class

OPPORTUNITY TO UNWIND: The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM) are hosting a free yoga workshop, Artful Yoga, next week.

THE Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM) have found the perfect way to unwind midweek, and you will not have to pay a cent.

THE GRAGM will be hosting a free community yoga session, Artful Yoga, commencing from Tuesday, July 7.

Set among Ken Done's Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen: Selected Works 2000 - 2017

exhibition, Artful Yoga will be hosted by Gladstone-based yoga instructor Anita Rienks.

Cr Natalia Muszkat said Artful Yoga will begin from 4.30pm on July 7 with

bookings essential.

"This free community yoga session is for anyone wishing to experience the mindful practice of yoga in order to enrich a healthier mind and body," Cr Muszkat said.

"Anita Rienks is owner and instructor at The Railway Shala and speaks very highly of how yoga helped change her life for the better.

"Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, this session will be limited to 15 people so please call GRAGM to reserve your place.

"Yoga mats and blocks will be provided, with participants asked to bring a water bottle and towel."

GRAGM request that anyone with any cold or flu-like symptoms not attend.

To reserve your place in the Artful Yoga class please call GRAGM on 4976 6766.