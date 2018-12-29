Free camping spots around Gladstone

WHETHER it's for a day, a weekend or a longer stay here are some easy to reach places to park your caravan or pitch a tent around Gladstone region for those looking for a refreshing getaway.

The following are a list of caravan and camping spots close to home that are easy to get to and, best of all, they are free.

Pam Hegarty was hoping to catch some big fish at the Boyne River under the Benaraby bridge. Mike Richards GLA010417BOYNE

Boyne River Rest Area, Benaraby

A small shady rest area with easy access to the river to wet a line or go for a swim.

Where: Turn off at the Boyne River bridge.

Maximum stay: 20 hours.

Features: Toilets.

Out and About at the Calliope River. Paul Braven GLA060717ABOUT

Calliope River Camping Ground

Where salt water meets fresh, this spot is popular with locals and travellers wanting to relax, go swimming, fishing, water skiing, boating or pottering through the Calliope Historical Village.

Where: Located next to the old Calliope River highway bridge.

Maximum Stay: 48 hours.

Features: Toilets, boat ramp, pet friendly.

Futter Creek Rail Bridge.

Futter Creek, Boyne Valley

A secluded camp-site which can be used as a base to explore Awoonga Dam, Kroombit Tops and the Boyne Valley.

Where: 20km from Calliope on the Gladstone Monto Rd next to the Futter Creek bridge.

Maximum stay: 72 hours

Features: Composting toilets and picnic tables.

Children relaxing at the Boynedale Bush Camp. Mike Richards GLA300617BUSH

Boynedale Bush Camp

Managed by the Gladstone Area Water Board this ground has excellent views of Lake Awoonga and Castle Tower campers can fish for barramundi, catch red-claw, birdwatch and canoe or kayak on the upper reaches of lake.

Where: An hours drive from Gladstone along the Gladstone Monto Rd.

Maximum stay: Seven days.

Features: Toilets, shelters and fire circles. Small dogs may be allowed but must be kept strictly under control at all times.