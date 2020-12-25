Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

Free phone calls and even online data use to anywhere in Australia thanks to a big-hearted telco - sounds like a scam for sure.

But according to Telstra spokeswoman Jackie Coates the offer is all above board and simply part of its push to spread the Christmas spirit and help put a disconnect on mentally damaging loneliness.

Warning to boaties on underwater cables

Savings promised through new technology

The only drawback is you have to find a public payphone or Wi-Fi hotspot to make the free calls from today through to January 1.

"We're giving everyone a chance to connect with friends and family by making our payphones and selected Telstra Air Wi-Fi hot spots free of charge over the Christmas to New Year period," Ms Coates said.

"Those who need it can make free local, national and standard mobile calls, SMS to anywhere around Australia.

Mental health - Telstra is helping people home alone at Christmas to connect with loved ones.

"Hearing the voice of a loved one this time of year is so special, but seeing your loved ones is even better, so we're also making selected Telstra Air Wi-Fi access points at our payphones and stores free to use," she said.

Ms Coates said there are still more than 15,000 payphones around Australia, with over 11 million calls made each year.

"For many, especially vulnerable people like the homeless or those escaping an unsafe family situation, their presence is vital lifeline," she said.

Queensland Health spokesperson Associate Professor John Allan said more than ever locals need to mindful of their mental health and wellbeing over the festive season.

"Christmas can feel very isolating if you don't have family and friends nearby," he said.

"If this is the case, it's important to keep your routine as much as possible and do something you enjoy, such as go for a walk, watch a movie, do some gardening or cook your favourite meal," Prof Allan said.

Lifeline Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14. Beyond Blue: visit the website or call 1300 22 4636

Noosa's payphone locations:

1 Sunshine Beach Rd at the Noosa Bus Station, Noosa Junction.

29 Sunshine Beach Rd cinema complex, Noosa Junction

2 Lanyana Way, Noosa Junction

24 Lanyana Way near Arcadia St, Noosa Junction.

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre, Noosa Junction.

Sunshine Beach Rd near Arcadia St, Noosa Junction

97 Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads

16 Noosa Dr near Hibiscus Ave, Noosa Heads

13 Noosa Dr bus interchange, Noosa Heads.

69 Hastings St, Noosa Heads.

32 Elm St, Cooroy

3 Opat St, Cooroy

33 Maple St, corner of Garnet St, Cooroy.

13 Maple St near the Butter Factory arts centre, Cooroy

7 Diamond St near Old bruce Hwy, Cooroy.

863 Sunrise Rd near Cooroy Noosa Rd, Tinbeerwah

94 Memorial Dr, Eumundi

71 Memorial Dr, Eumundi

10 Memorial Dr near Reserve St, Pomona.

21 Factory St near Reserve St, Pomona.

11 Memorial Ave, Pomona.

10 King St, Cooran

60 Main St near Old Wahpunga Rd, Kin Kin.

Pay phone finder: https://ppol.pbspectrum.com.au/connect/analyst/mobile/#/main?mapcfg=Telstra%20PPOL%20Citizen