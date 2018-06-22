Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Can you really say no to free cake?
Can you really say no to free cake? Tony Martin
Whats On

FREE CAKE: Gladstone Cheesecake Shop give away tomorrow

Hannah Sbeghen
by
22nd Jun 2018 1:58 PM

GLADSTONE dessert lovers are licking their lips at the thought of free, delicious cheesecake but they won't be for much longer.

Tomorrow The Cheesecake Shop in Gladstone on the corner of Dawson Highway and Park Street is celebrating its inaugural National Cheesecake Month by giving away free cups of de-constructed cheesecake.

 

Who can really say no to free cake?
Who can really say no to free cake? The Cheesecake Shop

With 500 free cheesecake cups on offer the flavours include blueberry, lemon, passion fruit and strawberry.

The give away starts at 2pm.

cheesecake free cup day free events near me free local events national cheesecake month the cheesecake shop
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Picture-perfect weather in time for the show

    WEATHER: Picture-perfect weather in time for the show

    News Mornings are warming up after a cold snap says the BOM.

    Council doubles Philip St funding after $5m blow out

    Council doubles Philip St funding after $5m blow out

    Council News Community health precinct within one vote of being scrapped.

    Round Hill Creek fix could cost up to $50m

    Round Hill Creek fix could cost up to $50m

    Council News Council commits $88k to find long-term solution.

    New app helps Gladstone volunteers track marine debris

    New app helps Gladstone volunteers track marine debris

    News Tangaroa hopes to draw new demographics to citizen science project.

    Local Partners