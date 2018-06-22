FREE CAKE: Gladstone Cheesecake Shop give away tomorrow

Can you really say no to free cake?

Can you really say no to free cake? Tony Martin

GLADSTONE dessert lovers are licking their lips at the thought of free, delicious cheesecake but they won't be for much longer.

Tomorrow The Cheesecake Shop in Gladstone on the corner of Dawson Highway and Park Street is celebrating its inaugural National Cheesecake Month by giving away free cups of de-constructed cheesecake.

With 500 free cheesecake cups on offer the flavours include blueberry, lemon, passion fruit and strawberry.

The give away starts at 2pm.