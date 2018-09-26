Free birthday pizzas at Pizza Hut

FREE PIZZA: Pizza hut is celebrating 60 years in Australia and will give away 60 pizzas at midday, 30 today and 30 on Thursday. Pictured are Sam Jackson and Emma Walsh.

FREE PIZZA: Pizza hut is celebrating 60 years in Australia and will give away 60 pizzas at midday, 30 today and 30 on Thursday. Pictured are Sam Jackson and Emma Walsh. Mike Richards GLA250918PIZZ

IT WON'T pay to be fashionably late today and tomorrow when Pizza Hut Gladstone celebrates the franchise's 60th birthday.

Pizza Hut will give away a Large Pan Super Supreme pizza to each of the first 30 people who line up at the store from noon, and Australia-wide there will 18,000 pizzas gifted.

"Pizza Hut is famous for their delicious, crunchy, deep- pan base and the Super Supreme is the world's most iconic pizza featuring a mouth-watering combination of fresh vegetables and tasty meats," a Pizza Hut spokesman said.

Pizza Hut started in 1958 when two Wichita State University students, brothers Dan and Frank Carney, opened a restaurant serving at the time a little known food called pizza.

Just 10 years later, Pizza Hut had 310 restaurants and a further 1000 by 1972.

The first store in Australia opened in the Sydney suburb of Belfield in 1970.