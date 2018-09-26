Free birthday pizzas at Pizza Hut
IT WON'T pay to be fashionably late today and tomorrow when Pizza Hut Gladstone celebrates the franchise's 60th birthday.
Pizza Hut will give away a Large Pan Super Supreme pizza to each of the first 30 people who line up at the store from noon, and Australia-wide there will 18,000 pizzas gifted.
"Pizza Hut is famous for their delicious, crunchy, deep- pan base and the Super Supreme is the world's most iconic pizza featuring a mouth-watering combination of fresh vegetables and tasty meats," a Pizza Hut spokesman said.
Pizza Hut started in 1958 when two Wichita State University students, brothers Dan and Frank Carney, opened a restaurant serving at the time a little known food called pizza.
Just 10 years later, Pizza Hut had 310 restaurants and a further 1000 by 1972.
The first store in Australia opened in the Sydney suburb of Belfield in 1970.