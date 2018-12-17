Menu
Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum volunteer Diane Fritz helped prepare last year's Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.
Free art workshops for schoolkids this week

Noor Gillani
17th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
YOUNG artists are encouraged to enter the 2019 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

Gladstone Regional Council is inviting young artists to enter and mayor Matt Burnett said the competition helped celebrate what makes Australia great.

"I encourage students to think about what aspects of our Australian lifestyle are important to them and to use this as inspiration for their artwork,” Cr Burnett said.

Entries are open to 2018 primary school students from across the region, with free workshops to help entrants refresh their artistic skills.

Local artist Anne Huth will run three workshops from 10.30am-midday at Nagoorin Hall tomorrow, Agnes Water Community Centre on Wednesday and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday.

Draw, paint or collage an aspect of Australia you see as iconic on A4 paper and submit it with an entry form by 4pm on Friday to the Art Gallery and Museum.

Winners from each section will receive prizes such as a Gladstone Cinemas family pass and having their entry printed on 2019 Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day commemorative postcards.

Entry forms are at council offices, libraries and gragm.qld .gov.au/programs-events/2019 -celebrate-australia or phone 49766766.

Gladstone Observer

