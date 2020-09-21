Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.
Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.
News

FREE ART: Artist’s gift to Tannum Sands community

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents might find something a little special during their walks, with a Tannum Sands artist offering free nature art to the community.

Country Arts Practice artist Melissa Francis-Peacock has started a new project which incorporates the Tannum Sands landscape and surrounds.

Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.
Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.

Ms Francis-Peacock has tucked “paper pockets” made from paper bark, banana bush and Fabriano paper, into little spaces along the botanic walk at Canoe Point.

Ms Francis-Peacock made the paper pockets as part of her “From the Ground Up” project, a community arts project with Conservation Volunteers Australia and NFPHouse.

Ms Francis-Peacock has tucked “paper pockets” made from paper bark, banana bush and Fabriano paper, into little spaces along the botanic walk at Canoe Point.
Ms Francis-Peacock has tucked “paper pockets” made from paper bark, banana bush and Fabriano paper, into little spaces along the botanic walk at Canoe Point.

Ms Francis-Peacock said she used organic tools and materials that were sourced from Canoe Point and nearby surroundings to create the paper pockets.

“I have experimented with sound and video art and have made a large variation of botanical paper which has been transformed into sculptures for land art installations, sketchbooks and now free art as gifts for the local community,” she said.

“The land has so much to offer as a free arts resource.”

Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.
Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.

She said the project has had an “overwhelming” response.

“I decided to open this up to becoming free art, and crossed my fingers to see how the community would react,” she said.

“The response has been overwhelming and has made my heart very happy. I am looking forward to making more free organic gifts as a thanks to those for spending time connecting with nature.”

Country Arts Practice artist Melissa Francis-Peacock has started a new project which incorporates the Tannum Sands landscape and surrounds.
Country Arts Practice artist Melissa Francis-Peacock has started a new project which incorporates the Tannum Sands landscape and surrounds.

Ms Francis-Peacock said more arts projects were underway in the Gladstone region.

“There will be more organic gifts to find at the Botanic Walk for the next few weeks before the projects concludes,” she said.

“Art-Port (Gladstone Airport’s art exhibition) is offering a free community arts opportunity for schools, kindergartens and early learning centres to take part in making a community arts Christmas tree.

“For more information, people can get in touch with me.”

The paper pocket project was funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund and Gladstone Area Water Board.

The paper pocket project concludes on October 2.

.

canoe point community art project conservation volunteers australia country arts practice gawb radf tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to camp!

        Premium Content DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to camp!

        Careers A once in a lifetime job opportunity has come up for an individual or couple who love the outdoors.

        Fireys respond quickly to Thangool fire

        Premium Content Fireys respond quickly to Thangool fire

        News TWO crews are on scene at a vegetation fire at Thangool.

        Are you Gladstone’s new quiz master?

        Premium Content Are you Gladstone’s new quiz master?

        Entertainment An opportunity has come up for a trivia buff to host a new quiz night for the Port...

        OUT AND ABOUT: Gladdy turns up for Rotary markets

        Premium Content OUT AND ABOUT: Gladdy turns up for Rotary markets

        News THE ROTARY Charity Markets was back again for another Sunday, with many residents...