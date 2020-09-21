FREE ART: Artist’s gift to Tannum Sands community

Lexie, Sadie and Laikie with their paper pocket found at Canoe Point.

GLADSTONE residents might find something a little special during their walks, with a Tannum Sands artist offering free nature art to the community.

Country Arts Practice artist Melissa Francis-Peacock has started a new project which incorporates the Tannum Sands landscape and surrounds.

Ms Francis-Peacock has tucked “paper pockets” made from paper bark, banana bush and Fabriano paper, into little spaces along the botanic walk at Canoe Point.

Ms Francis-Peacock made the paper pockets as part of her “From the Ground Up” project, a community arts project with Conservation Volunteers Australia and NFPHouse.

Ms Francis-Peacock said she used organic tools and materials that were sourced from Canoe Point and nearby surroundings to create the paper pockets.

“I have experimented with sound and video art and have made a large variation of botanical paper which has been transformed into sculptures for land art installations, sketchbooks and now free art as gifts for the local community,” she said.

“The land has so much to offer as a free arts resource.”

She said the project has had an “overwhelming” response.

“I decided to open this up to becoming free art, and crossed my fingers to see how the community would react,” she said.

“The response has been overwhelming and has made my heart very happy. I am looking forward to making more free organic gifts as a thanks to those for spending time connecting with nature.”

Ms Francis-Peacock said more arts projects were underway in the Gladstone region.

“There will be more organic gifts to find at the Botanic Walk for the next few weeks before the projects concludes,” she said.

“Art-Port (Gladstone Airport’s art exhibition) is offering a free community arts opportunity for schools, kindergartens and early learning centres to take part in making a community arts Christmas tree.

“For more information, people can get in touch with me.”

The paper pocket project was funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund and Gladstone Area Water Board.

The paper pocket project concludes on October 2.

.