Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the LNP is focused on getting Queenslanders into jobs, in the wake of party president David Hutchinson quitting.

His announcement to members late Friday came just 92 days before the October 31 poll and follows a falling-out with Ms Frecklington.

In a statement yesterday, the leader said she respected Mr Hutchinson's decision.

"Our focus remains on getting Queensland working again, with more than 200,000 Queenslanders out of work we are focused on our economic plan to create a stronger economy and secure jobs," she said.

"Only the LNP has an economic plan to get Queensland working again."

David Hutchinson

It is understood former president Gary Spence and southeast Queensland vice-president Cynthia Hardy will contest the position at a ballot on Monday.

MPs backed in Ms Frecklington after damning leaked polling earlier this year revealed she was being dominated in the personal popularity contest by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Hutchinson was also publicly criticised by Federal Minister Peter Dutton for his paid role with Clive Palmer.

A senior LNP source said they didn't think there was an internal crisis.

"Deb and Tim need to win the election," they said.

"They've got to get on and raise the money themselves.

"We're in the campaign now."

One MP said Ms Frecklington had shown she has the strength and resilience to be a great Premier and the MPs, as well as the Party, were all focused "on the goal of beating a terrible Labor government."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the Palaszczuk Government was focused on the health and jobs of Queenslanders, while the LNP was focused on themselves.