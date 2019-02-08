Menu
Belinda Catherine Nott outside Ballina Local Court in January last year. Hamish Broome
Crime

Former mayor's daughter back before the court

Liana Turner
by
7th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 8th Feb 2019 6:07 AM
A CONVICTED fraudster has been ordered to pay a substantial sum to an energy company.

Belinda Catherine Nott will have to pay outstanding sums to Amaysim Energy after a civil dispute went before the Local Court in Sydney last month.

In a statement, an Amaysim spokeswoman was unable to confirm the amount owed to the company.

"Amaysim has acknowledged that a significant amount of money was owed to them from Belinda Nott," she said.

"This matter (has) been before the court and any commentary will reference what is available to the public."

Nott, the daughter of former Lismore mayor Jeff Champion and former owner of the Ballina Manor Boutique Motel, was last year banned from working in the field until September 4, 2023.

The Tax Practitioners Board had said Nott "no longer meets registration requirements".

This came after a District Court Judge dismissed her appeal against a fraud conviction.

She had been convicted of obtaining financial advantage by deception in Lismore Local Court and handed a 15 month suspended jail sentence in November, 2017.

Judge Wells upheld both her conviction and sentence.

As of June last year, Ballina Manor owed creditors an estimated $3.3 million.

The business was ordered into liquidation in May last year, and may have been trading insolvent since mid-2016.

In court, Nott had made an objection to an instalment payment order in favour of Amaysim Energy Pty Ltd (which previously traded as Click Energy Pty Ltd).

But this objection was overruled.

Nott was due to make the first payment by January 24.

