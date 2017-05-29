Fraudster couple fails at same scam twice

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

A FRAUDSTER Gladstone couple twice tried to rip off two Gladstone businesses, a court has heard.

Not co-accused, but facing the Gladstone Magistrates Court for almost identical offending, John Joseph Dennis and Kimberly Nichole Morris pleaded guilty to a charge each of fraud; dishonestly obtaining property from another.

The court heard that Dennis walked into Speedicash Gladstone on November 25 2016 and exchanged a laptop for $100.

He signed a declaration claiming that the laptop was his property.

However, when the company completed checks on the laptop, it was revealed Dennis had rented the item from Radio Rentals Gladstone.

When he was questioned by police on the matter, he told officers he and his partner needed the money to pay the rent.

Months later on January 3, despite her partner having been charged for the same offence, Morris walked into Speedicash Gladstone and exchanged a laptop for $80.

She too signed a declaration stating it was her property.

However, company checks revealed the laptop was also rented through Radio Rentals.

Upon being questioned for the offending she told the police her and her partner were "desperate" for money.

While the court heard Dennis had no like offending in his history, Magistrate Melanie Ho noted that Morris did.

However Morris told the court: "I won't ever be doing anything like this again."

Restitution was sought by Speedicash for both transactions.

Dennis and Morris both received nine-month probation terms.