A fire has started on Fraser Island.
News

FRASER BUSHFIRE: Campers being evacuated

Carlie Walker
14th Oct 2020 3:25 PM

CAMPERS are being evacuated after a fire started on Fraser Island,

The vegetation fire broke out on Wednesday near Ngkala Rocks and Orange Creek, travelling in a north-westerly direction.

The rural fire service and National Parks crews are on scene attempting to contain the fire.

Rangers are in the process of relocating campers to a safe location.

People in the area will be affected by smoke,

People with respiratory conditions are being urged to keep medications nearby, while motorists should drive with caution.

Originally published as FRASER BUSHFIRE: Campers being evacuated

