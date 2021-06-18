Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. Picture: QPS
Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. Picture: QPS
News

Frantic search for 1yo girl continues

by Darren Cartwright
17th Jun 2021 10:46 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

The hunt for a one-year-old girl, who was last seen with a woman leaving a residence in Brisbane’s outer suburbs, has entered its second day.

The toddler was last sighted about noon on Wednesday in the company of a 37-year-old woman as they departed a residence on Greenhill Road in Munruben, some 30km south of the CBD, police said.

Police raised their concerns about her disappearance on Thursday morning in the hope public assistance would a bring an end to their search much sooner.

Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS
Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS

However, early on Friday police told NCA NewsWire the one-year-old and the woman had not been located.

The relationship between the pair has not been revealed although police say the woman “is known” to the young girl.

The woman and the toddler are believed to be travelling in a green 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero with the Queensland registration plate ‘143 ZQT.

Police say this woman left with the one-year-old around midday on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied / QPS
Police say this woman left with the one-year-old around midday on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied / QPS

The woman is known to frequent the Beaudesert, Jimboomba, Logan and Ipswich areas.

The girl is described as Caucasian, with dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Frantic search for 1yo girl continues

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        Premium Content CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        News The project was commended for its sustainability and the way it transformed an industrial site into a community space.

        Yarwun refinery at centre of crucial $1.2M hydrogen study

        Premium Content Yarwun refinery at centre of crucial $1.2M hydrogen study

        News “If successful, the technical and commercial lessons from Rio Tinto’s study could...

        Story of an Aussie icon comes to life on Gladstone stage

        Premium Content Story of an Aussie icon comes to life on Gladstone stage

        Entertainment A National Treasure’s colourful life story has been transformed into a stage...

        How clever trailer will help Gladstone towns in disasters

        Premium Content How clever trailer will help Gladstone towns in disasters

        News It might appear to be a regular enclosed box trailer, but the new piece of...