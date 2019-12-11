Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

Gladstone could be home to a Boost Juice store by June. Pictured: Boost Juice Leopold

BOOST Juice are on the hunt for a franchise partner to open a Gladstone store.

Franchise development manager Ali Kurtdereli said the company was looking for an applicant who suited the Boost Juice culture and values.

“We need people who love the brand and want to love coming to work,” Mr Kurtdereli said.

“People who see it not as an investment but as a career and something they would jump out of bed to do every day.”

He said the company planned to open a store at Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre after receiving a lot of interest in previous years.

However, the store is subject to finding a suitable franchise partner.

“Hopefully we will find someone sooner rather than later,” Mr Kurtdereli said.

“But we’re looking for a start date around June.”

Chief marketing officer Joanne Bradley said one of the benefits of the franchises was that the people who own the stores live in the community.

Ms Bradley said owning a business was a great way for people to add value to the community.

“Most of our franchise partners really love that about owning a Boost franchise,” she said.

Anyone interested is encouraged to check out the advertisement on Seek Business.