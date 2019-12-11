Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone could be home to a Boost Juice store by June. Pictured: Boost Juice Leopold
Gladstone could be home to a Boost Juice store by June. Pictured: Boost Juice Leopold
News

Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOOST Juice are on the hunt for a franchise partner to open a Gladstone store.

Franchise development manager Ali Kurtdereli said the company was looking for an applicant who suited the Boost Juice culture and values.

“We need people who love the brand and want to love coming to work,” Mr Kurtdereli said.

“People who see it not as an investment but as a career and something they would jump out of bed to do every day.”

He said the company planned to open a store at Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre after receiving a lot of interest in previous years.

However, the store is subject to finding a suitable franchise partner.

“Hopefully we will find someone sooner rather than later,” Mr Kurtdereli said.

“But we’re looking for a start date around June.”

Chief marketing officer Joanne Bradley said one of the benefits of the franchises was that the people who own the stores live in the community.

Ms Bradley said owning a business was a great way for people to add value to the community.

“Most of our franchise partners really love that about owning a Boost franchise,” she said.

Anyone interested is encouraged to check out the advertisement on Seek Business.

boost juice franchise stockland gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region today.

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        premium_icon Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        News Ex-serviceman Jon Felton is looking for local veterans interested in being part of...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM