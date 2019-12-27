Menu
The Coffee Club Gladstone Airport closed 20 December 2019
Franchise departs airport lounge

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Dec 2019 5:05 PM
TRAVELLERS departing Gladstone Airport will have to get their coffee fix before going through security after the closure of The Coffee Club.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Mark Cachia said the store closed on December 20 after The Coffee Club decided not to extend its lease.

But the closure will mark a new chapter for the departures lounge, Mr Cachia said.

“We need a cafe there,” he said.

Gladstone Airport Corporation is expected to post an expression of interest to its Facebook page in January, with the hope of having a new cafe operating by April.

“We want to get a really good cafe in there that’s quick, fresh and has a variety of food,” Mr Cachia said.

“Most people turn up between 1.5 hours to 45 minutes before departure because they generally want to get in there, grab a cold drink, a cup of coffee and maybe a quick sandwich or something.”

A The Coffee Club spokeswoman said the company was unable to reach suitable terms to renew the lease.

“Future lease terms were not considered financially viable for the franchisee,” she said.

gladstone airport corporation the coffee club
Gladstone Observer

