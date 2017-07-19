24°
News

Fractured collarbone, man trapped, two crashes in 45 minutes

Sarah Steger
| 19th Jul 2017 7:41 AM
ROADS ROUNDUP: It's been a busy morning on Gladstone Region roads with two crashes
ROADS ROUNDUP: It's been a busy morning on Gladstone Region roads with two crashes Tony Martin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 27-YEAR-old truck driver has fractured his collarbone after the truck he was driving crashed on the Bruce Hwy and rolled into a ditch at 3.17am this morning.

Queensland police arrived at the crash about 200m south of the Tannum Sands exit to find the FTR Series Isuzu truck lying on its roof at the bottom of a ditch beside the highway.

It was one of two accidents in the region emergency services were called to within 45 minutes last night.

"There's tape up there now and police are still investigating the cause of the crash," a police spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Services took the driver to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

"Other than his fractured collarbone he suffered only minor injuries," a QAS spokesperson said.

The truck is still in the ditch and is expected to be towed later today.

MORE | News

>> CQ senator speaks out on Adani outrage

>> BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

Meanwhile, at Callemondah, a car crashed and rolled near the Red Rover Rd roundabout shortly after the truck accident.

Police were notified of the crash at 4am and arrived to find the driver trapped inside his upside down blue Holden Commodore sedan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived shortly after and led the extraction.

Once freed from the car, the 34-year-old man was treated by QAS for a minor elbow injury.

QAS transported him to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the cause of both crashes are ongoing.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

GLADSTONE to host a National Rugby League game? It sounds fanciful, but it's not a dream according to Mayor Matt Burnett.

Minor changes to Gladstone's mosque development approved

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have approved a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre at Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

Minor changes to mosque development.

CQ senator speaks out on Adani outrage

A #StopAdani protestor Michael Dillon stormed the Q and A stage while Rockhampton senator Matthew Canavan was speaking in support of Adani's Carmichael Mine and rail project.

CQ senator speaks out on Q and A experience.

Session offers info on $42 million project

Gladstone hospital January 19, 2017

GLADSTONE contractors given valuable advice about hospital project.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

SNIFFER dogs, officers on horse back and the riot squad from Sydney form part of the 160-strong police presence that will be on the ground at Splendour.

The instrument craze taking over Gladstone

Sharon Louise will share her knowledge with students young and old.

Local music school offers ukulele lessons.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

MODERN TILT SLAB SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 6/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - ... POA

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - 413M2 FLOOR AREA, WITH FULLY FITTED OUT AND AIR CONDITIONED OFFICES OVER TWO LEVELS, WITH...

1.35 HECTARE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY

11 Bensted Road, Callemondah 4680

Commercial * UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE ... $1,250,000 NEG.

* UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE LAY DOWN AREAS * FULLY FENCED * 1400M2 IN TOTAL SHED SPACE * THREE PHASE POWER *...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

A blank Canvas Awaits. An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $140,000

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park