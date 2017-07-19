Fractured collarbone, man trapped, two crashes in 45 minutes

ROADS ROUNDUP: It's been a busy morning on Gladstone Region roads with two crashes

A 27-YEAR-old truck driver has fractured his collarbone after the truck he was driving crashed on the Bruce Hwy and rolled into a ditch at 3.17am this morning.

Queensland police arrived at the crash about 200m south of the Tannum Sands exit to find the FTR Series Isuzu truck lying on its roof at the bottom of a ditch beside the highway.

It was one of two accidents in the region emergency services were called to within 45 minutes last night.

"There's tape up there now and police are still investigating the cause of the crash," a police spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Services took the driver to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

"Other than his fractured collarbone he suffered only minor injuries," a QAS spokesperson said.

The truck is still in the ditch and is expected to be towed later today.

Meanwhile, at Callemondah, a car crashed and rolled near the Red Rover Rd roundabout shortly after the truck accident.

Police were notified of the crash at 4am and arrived to find the driver trapped inside his upside down blue Holden Commodore sedan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived shortly after and led the extraction.

Once freed from the car, the 34-year-old man was treated by QAS for a minor elbow injury.

QAS transported him to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the cause of both crashes are ongoing.